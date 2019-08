AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Amarillo Fire Marshal’s Office is investigating an apartment fire at the Oakridge Apartments.

It happened around 3:38 p.m. today.

Fire crews said they arrived on scene and found smoke coming from a ground floor apartment.

Officials said the fire was under control by 3:48 p.m.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

The amount of damage is unknown at this time.

No injuries were reported.