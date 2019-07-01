Amarillo Fire Marshalls: Transients cause shed fire Saturday near downtown Amarillo
AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – Amarillo Fire Department responded to a structure fire Saturday afternoon on the 1100 block of N. Taylor st.
When crews arrived, they found a fully involved shed in the backyard on fire.
There are no injuries reported after the fire was put under control.
The Amarillo Fire Marshal’s Office investigated the fire.
The address of the fire, the home was heavily damaged in a 2017 fire and left vacant.
Officials say transients were living in the shed and the fire was set intentionally.
Amarillo Fire Department says:
AFD continues to see an increase in structure fires caused, intentionally and accidentally, by transients occupying vacant and abandoned structures. Occupying these structures is dangerous and illegal, and property owners can receive up to a $2,000 fine.