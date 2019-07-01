Amarillo Fire Marshalls: Transients cause shed fire Saturday near downtown Amarillo

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – Amarillo Fire Department responded to a structure fire Saturday afternoon on the 1100 block of N. Taylor st.

When crews arrived, they found a fully involved shed in the backyard on fire.

There are no injuries reported after the fire was put under control.

The Amarillo Fire Marshal’s Office investigated the fire.

The address of the fire, the home was heavily damaged in a 2017 fire and left vacant.

Officials say transients were living in the shed and the fire was set intentionally.

Amarillo Fire Department says: