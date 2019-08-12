Amarillo Fire Marshalls: House fire ruled undetermined; transients played part in fire though

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – Amarillo Fire Department responded to a house fire on the 200 block of North Alabama Sunday night.

Officials say it took crews under 20 minutes to bring the fire under control. The fire caused $7,500 in damage to the vacant house.

During the investigation, neighbors told the Amarillo Fire Marshall’s office that transients had been in the vacant home.

The Fire Marshall’s office ruled the fire undetermined however they believe the transients occupying the home played some part in the fire.