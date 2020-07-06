Amarillo Fire Marshall: Fireworks cause two-alarm fire Sunday night

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Amarillo Fire Marshal’s Office determined that fireworks were the cause of the fire Sunday night at a two-story residence on the 4700 block of Matador Trail.

Amarillo Fire Department responded to the fire just before midnight. When crews arrived they found fire and smoke showing from the rear of the residence, on the second floor. Due to the amount of fire and size of the home, a second alarm was called by the on-scene District Chief. A total of 8 fire units and 26 firefighters responded to the scene.

Crews began putting out the fire from the exterior of the home while additional crews entered the home to search for residents.

All residents, plus one dog had already exited the home. Exterior crews could not access the fire from the ground and had to use a ladder to gain access to the roof and fire area.

As crews began attacking the fire, they found the fire in the roofline below them, forcing them to exit the roof. Crews on the interior of the home found no smoke or fire on the first floor, then proceeded to the second floor to complete the extinguishment of the fire.

The fire was called “under control” at 12:23 a.m.

No injuries were reported, and Red Cross responded to provide assistance to the residents.

More from MyHighPlains.com: