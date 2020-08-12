Amarillo Fire Dept.: Gas Leak reported at Fairway and Clubview area

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Amarillo Fire Department is reporting a gas leak at Fairway and Clubview.
Officials are asking everyone to avoid the area until further notice.
Fairway is closed between Clubview and Coulter.
Atmos is on scene working to stop the leak.
A level 2 HazMat declared at 11:42.
More from MyHighPlains.com:
- Coronavirus: Facts Not Fear Back-to-School Special
- New Mexico’s largest newspapers combine printing operations
- Jay Hartzell named sole finalist for UT-Austin president
- New Mexico health insurance co-op prepares to close
- School year begins for some New Mexico districts