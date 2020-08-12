Amarillo Fire Dept.: Gas Leak reported at Fairway and Clubview area

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Amarillo Fire Department is reporting a gas leak at Fairway and Clubview.

Officials are asking everyone to avoid the area until further notice.

Fairway is closed between Clubview and Coulter.

Atmos is on scene working to stop the leak.

A level 2 HazMat declared at 11:42.

