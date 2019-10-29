Amarillo Fire Department’s Firehouse 9 is up and running

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Amarillo Fire Department’s Station 9 has been relocated and remodeled to help the busiest station AFD has to get faster response times.

The new location of Fire Station 9 will better help to serve the community by improving response times.

“This station is also the busiest station consistently for AFD,” Capt. Kyle Joy, AFD Public Information Officer, stated.

Not to mention, improving the comfort of the firefighters that work there.

“There’s aspects of this station that improve response times whether it was the location or how quickly these overhead doors open,” Captain Joy stated.

The doors open sideways and allow the firetruck to move faster than the usual garage-type doors.

The new location with quicker access to I-40 helps to get to calls faster, which at times can mean life or death.

“It makes it to where we get to those locations quicker,” Captain Joy, said.

A better work environment can also help firefighters do their job with less stress.

Those working at Station 9 stay at the station for 24 hours. Simple things like their own bed are often taken for granted.

A new kitchen, work out room, rest area, and dining room table help to build a stronger team.

“There’s a bond we live here together this is our family. when you’re assigned to a crew you spend a third of your life with those guys,” Captain Joy, said.

The station is inviting the public to visit station 9 when they host their open house on November 7th.