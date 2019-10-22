Amarillo Fire Department wins money from national contest

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Amarillo Fire Department entered a nationwide contest in August.

The Underwriters Lab Contest gave Amarillo Fire Department honorable mention and $5,000.

The video submitted to the contest was part of a “Close Before You Doze” campaign. It was a reminder to close the door before you sleep in case of a fire.

Jeff Justus, community liaison, said they have plenty of ideas on what to put the money towards. One idea being a film studio.

“This is our new film studio where we can film training videos, do interviews like this one, and we’re going to start doing a podcast,” Justus said.

The podcast is just one idea in hopes to bring attention to fire safety by speaking to various health and city officials.

“I would like to interview other firefighters from other departments around the country, I would like city officials, maybe heads of other departments, some police officers, just get in there and start talking,” Justus explained.

AFD said they want to make sure that they are not just speaking to adults, but help to inform kids as well.

“We do have a YouTube channel and we have kid-friendly content on there and we are going to continue with that. We’re gonna maybe do some puppet shows,” Justus said.

AFD said their main concern is to keep the public informed, and the funds from their winnings will help them do just that.

“We’re very excited. so this 5,000 bucks is going to go a long way towards public education,” Justus stated.

Amarillo Fire Department said they also invite people to give their ideas on what videos to make as well.