Amarillo Fire Department responds to fire at Bailey’s Shed

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Amarillo Fire Department responded to structure fire on the 7100 block of Bell Street at Bailey’s Shed Thursday night.

The first unit arrived at 9:20 p.m. and found light smoke showing from the attic area. Fire crews entered the building and had to pull some of the ceiling down to find the fire. Fire was found in the void/attic space above the ceiling and was extinguished. Several smoldering hot spots were located after most of the ceiling was removed. The fire was called under control at 10:38 pm.

The Fire Marshal’s Office was called to the scene. Employees stated that the HVAC unit had recently been worked on and smoke was noticed shortly after repairs were made.

The cause was determined to be accidental and no injuries were reported. Damage estimates are not available at this time.