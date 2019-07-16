Amarillo Fire Department responds to early morning fire

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — An early morning structure fire left a building as a total loss.

It happened at 2:30 a.m. on the 1400 block of North Seminole.

According to the Amarillo Fire Department, crews found heavy fire and smoke coming from a detached building at the back of the address.

Officials said it took 30 minutes to bring the fire under control.

The Amarillo Fire Marshal’s Office said despite several small fires happening at the same time in the area, the fire could not immediately be linked.

AFD said damage is estimated at $12,500.

No injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.