AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Amarillo Fire Department is responding to a multiple structure fire near 32nd and Grand.
Crews said when they arrived, they found three structures including a two-story home are involved.
The fire has since been upgraded to a third-alarm fire.
Officials said they feel they have a good handle on the fire.
AFD said there are no reports of any injuries at this time.
We are working to get more information.
This is a developing story. Stay with MyHighPlains.com for the latest.
The Latest from MyHighPlains.com:
- Lady Gaga to headline pre-Super Bowl concert in Miami
- Culinary program makes impact on Boys Ranch
- Amarillo Fire Department responding to multiple structure fire near 32nd & Grand
- Man sues after being shot in head by New Mexico sheriff
- Permanent hair dye, chemical straighteners may increase breast cancer risk