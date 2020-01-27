Amarillo Fire Department rescuing residents at Bell apartment building

UPDATE 2: Amarillo Fire Department has released more information on this morning’s fire.

Officials say Amarillo Fire Department was called out at 5:12 a.m. and arrived on the scene three minutes later.

Crews arrived and found heavy fire conditions from the third floor of the building.

AFD performed multiple rescues. One person was transported to a local hospital with smoke inhalation.

The Fire was brought Under Control by 6:15 am.

The Amarillo Fire Marshall’s Office is on the scene to investigate the cause.

UPDATE 1: Myhighplains crew on the scene are reporting Bell is back open.

The Amarillo Red Cross is on the scene helping with residents displaced by the fire.

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Amarillo Fire Department is fighting a fire at the Little Armadillo Apartment on the 1500 block of Bell.

Officials have shut down Bell Street in both directions.

Firefighters are having to rescue residents from the second and third stories of the apartment buildings.

We will have more information as it becomes available.