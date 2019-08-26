Amarillo Fire Department reminds everyone to “close before you doze” at bedtime

AMARILLO,Texas (KAMR/KCIT)-If you sleep with the door open Amarillo Fire Department is asking that you switch your routine.

AFD is asking everyone to close their bedroom doors before they go to sleep. They say by doing this they are adding time to get out safely if a fire occurs.

According to AFD if a fire does occur the best thing to do is to stay in your room and go out through a window.

Having the door closed can buy you around three minutes to get to safety when the average response time for AFD is four minutes.

“Traditionally we taught people to feel the back of the door with your hand if it feels ok then crawl out to safety. Well, that was 40 years ago when you had an average of 17 minutes to escape from a fire now we have an average of three minutes,” Jeff Justus, Community Liaison, explained.

AFD said it also helps to decrease the heat and chances of carbon monoxide poisoning.

AFD recently made a video called “Close The Door” as a way to educate people on the matter.

The video will soon be submitted to a contest going up against other fire stations from around the nation.

If you would like to show support all you have to do is vote for them on September 3, 2019 on CloseYourDoor.Org.

