Amarillo Fire Department battles early Sunday morning blaze

Amarillo Fire Department press release:

October 28, 2019: In the early morning hours of Sunday, October 27, 2019, Amarillo Fire Department responded to a second alarm fire at a two-story home in Amarillo. At 4:32 A.M, crews were dispatched to 3904 Teckla Blvd on a report of a structure fire.

AFD crews arrived on-scene at 4:36 A.M. to find heavy fire conditions in the rear of the home and extending through the roof. Residents of the home successfully evacuated the home prior to AFD’s arrival.

It took eight AFD units to bring the fire under control by 5:37 A.M. There were no injuries at the incident. The Amarillo Fire Marshal’s Office was called to the scene to determine the cause of the fire. The cause of the fire was undetermined. Damage caused to the home was estimated to be $100,000.