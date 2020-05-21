Amarillo fire crews respond to grass fire in north Amarillo

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Homes were threatened earlier today by a grass fire in north Amarillo.

It happened around 1:47 p.m. in the area of 4600 Hinsey Dr.

According to AFD, fire crews found fire around two homes, one with people unable to escape due to high heat and smoke surrounding their home.

AFD said the people in the home were able to escape once the fire around the home was extinguished. Another person in another home was evaluated for smoke inhalation but was not transported for treatment.

AFD crews were able to prevent any damage to nearby homes. One vehicle and several outbuildings had moderate damage. The fire was called under control at 2:06 p.m.

