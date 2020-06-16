Amarillo EDC is giving 200 local businesses 5,000 dollars

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – The Amarillo Economic Development Corporation is giving 5,000 dollars to local businesses in what they are calling a marketing partner initiative.

“It’s going to allow us to use 200 businesses as our marketing partners to let folks know that we’re open here in Amarillo,” Kevin Carter, President of Amarillo EDC, stated.

Those businesses who qualify for the program in return for the five thousand dollars, will showcase signs in front of their business that reads “Amarillo is open.”

“Hashtag ‘#AmarilloIsOpen’ is a marketing program that we got board approval and city council approval to use one million dollars to help out our local businesses and use them as marketing partners,” Carter explained.

The idea is to encourage people to visit and enjoy what the city has to offer.

“From the Oklahoma panhandle, southwestern Kansas, and eastern New Mexico to know that Amarillo is open and they can come and shop in our stores and eat in our resteraunt” Carter said.

There are a few qualifications in order to be considered a marketing partner.

“You must be locally owned, you must have a commercial address, less than 50 employees, unless your a resteraunt, and you have to have been in business as of January 1, 2020,” Carter stated.

The Amarillo EDC said this is one way to say thank you.