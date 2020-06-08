Amarillo EDC Announces #AmarilloIsOpen Marketing Partner Initiative

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Amarillo EDC has announced the #AmarilloIsOpen Marketing Partner Initiative application will be made available this Friday, June 12, 2020 at 8:30 a.m.

This program allows 200 qualifying businesses to become marketing partners with the Amarillo Economic Development Corporation and receive $5,000 for their efforts.

Qualifying businesses will receive marketing materials such as yard signs, posters, and social media graphics that will be displayed during this campaign.

The first 200 qualifying businesses will be accepted into the program, on a first come, first serve basis.

Interested companies should enter their contact information on this landing page to receive the email announcement when the application is available: https://www.amarilloedc.com/amarillo-is-open-form.