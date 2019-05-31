Amarillo Dragway to Host National Funny Car Series Drag Race

The thrill of 200 mile per hour nitro burning drag racing action returns to historic Amarillo Dragway on Friday & Saturday May 31st-June 1st as they welcome the national touring series Funny Car Chaos back after a very successful inaugural event in 2018.

With the expectation of over 100 racecars on the property including the crowd favorite ground pounding funny cars, this is a two-day family friendly experience is sure to stimulate your senses with horsepower.

The action will kick off on Thursday night May 30th with the event pre-party and racecar display at Teddy Jack’s Armadillo Grill starting at 5pm. This pre-party is free to attend and will give fans a chance to get a sneak peek at some of the cars that will be competing at the event and meet drivers.

On track racing action starts Friday, May 31st as teams from across the nation will be traveling to compete on the history rich drag strip with spectator gates opening at Noon and qualifying set to begin at 7 pm.

Experiencing these funny cars ‘under the lights’ is quite a spectacle as the nitro flames come out and burnout smoke fills the sky. Saturday is final qualifying and eliminations with spectator gates opening at 10 am and racing starting at noon.

This event also includes sixties style gassers and a flame throwing jet engine powered dragster making runs both days.

Every ticket is a pit pass at Amarillo Dragway which gives all spectators a first-hand look at the action both on the track and in the pit area with easy access to cars and drivers. Adult admission Friday is $20, Saturday $25 with children 3 and under with free admission and ages 4-12 is just $5.

More information can be found at www.amarillodragway.com.