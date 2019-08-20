Amarillo Downtown Library Becomes Member of Family Place Libraries™ Presentation Scheduled for Tuesday

AMARILLO, TX – Amarillo Downtown Library has scheduled a presentation regarding its new recognition as a member of the Family Place Libraries™ national network. The presentation is 1:45 p.m. Tuesday (Aug. 20) at Amarillo Downtown Library, 413 S.E. Fourth Ave., Meeting Room AB.

Membership in the Family Place Libraries™ national network includes a series of parent-child workshops. Parents, caregivers and children can connect with early literacy and child development specialists and enjoy a wide array of books, toys, music and multimedia materials.

Family Place programs and services are open to all parents, caregivers and children ages five and younger. City of Amarillo librarians are specially trained in child development and family support and are partnering with local family-service agencies and professionals to help parents of young children build foundations for early learning.

A Family Place library has the resources families need to nurture their children’s development during the critical first years of life, helping to ensure all children enter school ready and able to learn.

“Research shows that the way adults respond to and interact with children from birth-to-five years has dramatic effects on a child’s social, emotional and intellectual development,” said City of Amarillo Youth Services Coordinator Melody Boren. “Parents and caregivers are their children’s first teachers, and the library is here to help them in that role.”

“The Family Place Libraries model is now in over 400 libraries in 29 states serving thousands of young children and their parents/caregivers. Downtown Library is proud to be among them,” said City of Amarillo Director of Library Services Amanda Barrera. “This addition to the services we offer to our community is made possible with support from the Texas State Library and Archives Commission and our Friends of the Library group.”

For more information, call (806) 378-3089 or email Melody Boren, Youth Services Coordinator at melody.boren@amarillolibrary.org or Krystal Groneman, Early Literacy Librarian at krystal.groneman@amarillolibrary.org.

Also for more information contact City of Amarillo Communications Manager Dave Henry at (806) 378-5219 or by email at David.Henry@amarillo.gov.