Amarillo Doctor Achieves Fellowship In Neuromusculoskeletal Medicine

AMARILLO, Texas (PRESS RELEASE) — Chiropractor Dr. Jeff Williams has recently been awarded the designation of Fellow of the International Academy of Neuromusculoskeletal Medicine (FIANM).

An FIANM member has specialization and extensive postdoctoral education in non-surgical orthopedics, and has passed rigorous specialty Board examinations leading to Fellowship status as a chiropractic orthopedist.

Less than 2% of chiropractic physicians attain specialization status. With this achievement, Dr. Williams becomes the only FIANM in Texas west of the I-35 metroplexes, according to the Texas Council of Chiropractic Orthopedists’ membership roster.

To become Board certified, a specialist is required to demonstrate advanced proficiency in the evaluation and non-operative management of a broad range of injuries, conditions, and disorders of the neuromusculoskeletal system with particular emphasis on the spine and extremities.

The course consists of 300 hours of specialty training including concepts of chronic pain, orthopedics, rehabilitation, and the most current research on treatment and recovery.

In addition to achieving Fellowship designation, Dr. Williams has been leading the charge for professional standardization, specialization, and integration & collaboration with medical colleagues for several years.

