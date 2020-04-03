Amarillo daycare says enrolled child tests positive for COVID-19

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — An Amarillo daycare announced an enrolled child has tested positive for COVID-19.

Imagination Station Child Development Center made that announcement on its Facebook page this evening.

The daycare said its goal is to open within 72 hours to comply with public health guidelines.

“We will do a floor-wall-ceiling and every thing in between cleaning. We will re-open Monday morning to the families who have not been quarantined by The Public Health Department.

Being essential workers isn’t an easy job. We are placed on the frontlines with nothing more than hand sanitizer and prayers. Also with being an essential worker we risk being the ones with the initial exposure. We have all made sacrifices for each other because when you feel a calling on your life you don’t back down in the face of adversity. This virus will challenge us and test our community but now is the time to show each other grace and compassion as we will all be effected by this sooner or later. We just happened to be the sooner.”