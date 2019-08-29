Amarillo CVC Receives Multiple Tourism Industry Awards

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – The Amarillo Convention & Visitor Council staff received seven awards at the Texas Association of Convention and Visitor Bureaus Annual Conference this month. The purpose of TACVB is to empower their members by providing premier destination organization education and resources.

Three of the awards were presented to individual employees within the Amarillo CVC. Hope Stokes received the Catalyst Award and a recognition award for going “Above and Beyond” for TACVB. Ashley Gutierrez received her certification as a Texas Destination Marketer.

Stokes’ Catalyst award is presented to one up-and-coming tourism professionals each year. She received this accolade for exhibiting exceptional characters in service, innovation, involvement, commitment, and leadership while demonstrating outstanding or “breakout” achievements and contributions in a relatively short period of time. Read more about the Catalyst award here. Stokes also received a personal award from Kim Phillips, the Executive Director at TACVB, for leading the marketing committee for the TACVB Annual Conference.

Gutierrez has been hard at work for three years mastering at least six of the 12 disciplines (areas of knowledge) within the tourism industry. The completion of her selected disciplines resulted in her certification as a Texas Destination Marketer. Read more about the TDMC here.

As an office, the Amarillo CVC received four awards in the $1 million to $2.9 million budget category for their marketing efforts in the TACVB Idea Fair: second place – Website, second place – Convention Promotion, third place – Advertising, third place – Local Awareness. The TACVB Idea Fair is a competition in which Texas convention & visitor bureaus submit their best work in their budget category. Each submission is reviewed by an anonymous panel of industry professionals and winners are showcased at the TACVB Annual Conference.

“The individual and team recognition our office received is very humbling”, said Dan Quandt, CVC Senior Vice President. ”Hope’s Catalyst Award is an amazing recognition of her dedication to her work, her potential for growth and Hope’s support of our association. Ashley Gutierrez accomplished the daunting task of achieving the Texas Destination Marketer status through hard educational efforts. The team marketing awards show that our promotional activities are respected by our peers in Texas,” according to Quandt.