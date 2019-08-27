Amarillo Crime Stoppers stop by to talk about the upcoming car show

The Amarillo Crime Stoppers stop by to talk about the upcoming 11th Annual Amarillo Crime Stoppers Car Show.

The 11th Annual Crime Stoppers Car Show will be held Saturday, August 31st from 10 am thru 4 pm inside Amarillo Civic Center.

The show benefits Amarillo Crime Stoppers and Student Crime Stoppers of Amarillo. Admission for the show is only $5 and children 10 and under are free. This is a family-friendly event with vendors, food and more.

If you have any questions about the show call 378-6100 or visit amapolice.org.

