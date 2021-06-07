Amarillo Crime Stoppers ‘Stolen Auto Day’ – 2014 Lincoln MKZ

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Amarillo Crime Stoppers is asking for help finding a tan 2014 Lincoln MKZ which was reported stolen on Tuesday, May 8.

According to the Crime Stoppers, the car was stolen from the 3100 block of Oak Dr. It should display Texas license PCK-4322 and the last six of the VIN are 801959.

If you know the location of this vehicle or know who stole it, call Amarillo Crime Stoppers at 806-374-4400. You can also submit your tip by using the P3 tips app.

Said the Crime Stoppers, if your anonymous tip leads to the recovery and/or the arrest of the suspect you could earn a reward of up to $1,000.

“Say It Here” with Amarillo Crime Stoppers.