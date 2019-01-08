Amarillo Crime Stoppers Released Their 2018 Year in Review

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Amarillo Crime Stoppers has released their 2018 year in review.

Last year, tips led to 59 arrests and cleared up 113 cases and Crime Stoppers paid out $8,600 in rewards.

If you have any information about an unsolved crime, call Amarillo Crime Stoppers at (806) 374-4400 or submit a tip online at amapolice.org or by using the P3 tips app.

The information is shared anonymously with no risk of retaliation to the caller.

If your tip leads to an arrest or recovery of stolen property, you could get a reward of up to $1,000.