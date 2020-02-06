Amarillo Crime Stoppers needs help identifying suspect that used stolen credit cards

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Amarillo Crime Stoppers needs your help identifying three people accused of using a stolen credit card at various locations.
These suspects have been seen on camera using that stolen credit card.
If you know who these suspects are, call Amarillo Crime Stoppers at 806-374-4400.
You can also submit your anonymous tip by using the free P3 Tips App. If you tip leads to an arrest you could earn a reward up to $1,000.
