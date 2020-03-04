Amarillo Crime Stoppers need help to identify man using stolen gift card

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Amarillo Crime Stoppers need your help identifying this subject after he was seen on camera using a stolen gift card that was taken during an auto burglary that was reported on January 18th.

If you know who this subject is, call Amarillo Crime Stoppers at 806-374-4400.

You can also submit your anonymous tip by using the P3 Tips App.

If your tip leads to an arrest or the recovery of stolen property you could earn a reward up to $1,000.

