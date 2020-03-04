AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Amarillo Crime Stoppers need your help identifying this subject after he was seen on camera using a stolen gift card that was taken during an auto burglary that was reported on January 18th.
If you know who this subject is, call Amarillo Crime Stoppers at 806-374-4400.
You can also submit your anonymous tip by using the P3 Tips App.
If your tip leads to an arrest or the recovery of stolen property you could earn a reward up to $1,000.
More from MyHighPlains.com:
- Bill could cause some high schools to lose their mascots
- Biden Wins Big; Bloomberg Drops Out
- Amarillo Crime Stoppers need help to identify man using stolen gift card
- Coronavirus & Travel Insurance: Know Your Options
- Police: 6-Year-Old Locked In Closet, Starved To Death