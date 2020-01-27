Amarillo Crime Stoppers looking stolen van

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Amarillo Crime Stoppers needs your help locating a 2004 blue Honda Odyssey for this week’s “Stolen Auto Day”.

It was stolen from the 5700 block of Amarillo Blvd. W. on Saturday, January 18th with the keys being left in the vehicle.

A bald man with a grey and black beard and glasses, was seen checking several vehicles in the parking lot before he left in the Odyssey. He was seen inside the store with a female with brown hair and glasses. The female left the scene in a white panel van.

The vehicle should display Texas license MWD-1635 and the last six of the VIN are 107782.

If you know the location of this vehicle or who stole it, call Amarillo Crime Stoppers at 806-374-4400.

You can also submit your tip by using the P3 tips app. If your anonymous tip leads to the recovery and/or the arrest of the suspects you could earn a reward of up to $1,000.

