Amarillo Crime Stoppers looking for stolen Honda Element

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Amarillo Crime Stoppers is looking for a stolen 2008 blue Honda Element SC.

It was reported stolen from the 3200 block of S. Austin on Tuesday April 21st.

The vehicle should display Texas handicap license 6FPGR and the last six of the VIN are 014980.

If you know the location of this vehicle or who stole it, call Amarillo Crime Stoppers at 806-374-4400.

You can also submit your tip by using the P3 tips app. If your anonymous tip leads to the recovery and/or the arrest of the suspects you could earn a reward of up to $1,000.

