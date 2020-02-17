Amarillo Crime Stoppers looking for stolen Harley Davidson

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Amarillo Crime Stoppers needs your help locating a 2005 maroon Harley Davidson Sportster 1200cc motorcycle for this week’s “Stolen Auto Day”.

It was stolen from the 100 block of N. Goliad St. on Sunday, February 2nd.

The last six of the VIN are 433404 and it could possibly be displaying NM license R47-434. The motorcycle had several Willie G Badges in Skull designs.

If you know the location of this vehicle or who stole it, call Amarillo Crime Stoppers at 806-374-4400.

You can also submit your tip by using the P3 tips app. If your anonymous tip leads to the recovery and/or the arrest of the suspects you could earn a reward of up to $1,000.

