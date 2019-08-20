Amarillo Crime Stoppers looking for shooting suspect

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – Amarillo Crime Stoppers needs your help identifying a shooting suspect.

Officials say on August 10th around 5:20 a.m, APD officers were dispatched on an individual being shot.

The victim told police that he had been shot while in his vehicle near Walnut and Sycamore.

Investigators believe the that a white Pontiac GTO is involved in this case. The victim was taken to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

If you have any information on this crime, call Amarillo Crime Stoppers at 806-374-4400. You can also submit an anonymous tip online at amapolice.org or by using the P3 Tips App.