Amarillo Crime Stoppers looking for sexual assault suspect

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Amarillo Crime Stoppers “Fugitive of the Week” is 24-year-old Autry Madison Campos-Dowd.
Campos-Dowd is wanted by Potter County for Sexual Assault.
Autry is 5’07” tall, 170lbs, brown eyes and black hair.
If you know Autry Madison Campos-Dowd’s location, call Amarillo Crime Stoppers at 806-374-4400.
You can also submit a tip online at amapolice.org or by using the P3 tips app. If your anonymous tip leads to his arrest you could earn a reward of $300.
