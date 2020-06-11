Amarillo Crime Stoppers looking for sexual assault suspect

News
Posted: / Updated:

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Amarillo Crime Stoppers “Fugitive of the Week” is 24-year-old Autry Madison Campos-Dowd. 

Campos-Dowd is wanted by Potter County for Sexual Assault.

Autry is 5’07” tall, 170lbs, brown eyes and black hair. 

If you know Autry Madison Campos-Dowd’s location, call Amarillo Crime Stoppers at 806-374-4400.

You can also submit a tip online at amapolice.org or by using the P3 tips app. If your anonymous tip leads to his arrest you could earn a reward of $300.

More from MyHighPlains.com:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Video Forecast

More Forecast

Don't Miss