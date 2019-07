PLACITAS, N.M. (KRQE) – This summer marks 75 years since the Invasion of Normandy, and while many families who lost a loved one have moved on, this anniversary will finally mean closure and new beginnings for one New Mexico family. Now, they are preparing for the reunion of a lifetime.

PFC. David Ortiz, a New Mexico native, died all those years ago on July 12, 1944 during the Battle of Saint-Lô. The 28-year-old was in the Second Infantry Division, landing in Normandy on June 7, 1944, one day after D-Day. Now, thanks to a man thousands of miles away, his family will have a piece of him to carry on his memory.