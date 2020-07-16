Amarillo Crime Stoppers looking for robbery suspect

News
Posted: / Updated:

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) —Amarillo Crime Stoppers “Fugitive of the Week” is 38-year-old Tabatha Monique Lowery. 

Lowery is wanted by the Randall County Sheriffs Office for Aggravated Robbery.

Lowery is 5’06” tall, 150lbs, blue eyes and brown hair. 

If you know Tabatha’s location, call Amarillo Crime Stoppers at 806-374-4400.

You can also submit a tip online at amapolice.org or by using the P3 tips app. If your anonymous tip leads to her arrest you could earn a reward of $300.

More from MyHighPlains.com:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Video Forecast

More Forecast

Don't Miss