Amarillo Crime Stoppers looking for robbery suspect

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) -- Arizona residents are the most defiant citizens in the United States when it comes to wearing face coverings to slow the spread of COVID-19, a new study found.

Survival at Home, a website dedicated to survival and disaster preparedness, used geotagging data on Twitter to track several mask-related hashtags over the last 30 days. The hashtags, tracked in each state, included #nomask, #burnyourmask, #nomasks, #antimask and #iwillnotcomply. More than 150,000 tweets were analyzed.