AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) —Amarillo Crime Stoppers “Fugitive of the Week” is 38-year-old Tabatha Monique Lowery.
Lowery is wanted by the Randall County Sheriffs Office for Aggravated Robbery.
Lowery is 5’06” tall, 150lbs, blue eyes and brown hair.
If you know Tabatha’s location, call Amarillo Crime Stoppers at 806-374-4400.
You can also submit a tip online at amapolice.org or by using the P3 tips app. If your anonymous tip leads to her arrest you could earn a reward of $300.
More from MyHighPlains.com:
- Consumer Watch: Consumer prices rose in June
- Amarillo Crime Stoppers looking for robbery suspect
- Amarillo Police: Four sent to hospital after morning chase/wreck
- Florida workers surprise 4-year-old girl with garbage truck birthday parade
- Kevin Stitt becomes first U.S. governor to test positive for COVID-19