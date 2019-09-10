Amarillo Crime Stoppers looking for man that attacked woman unloading groceries

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – Amarillo Crime Stoppers is looking for an aggravated robbery suspect.

On August 5th around 2:55 a.m., APD officers responded to a robbery on the 5800 block of SW 48th.

The 72-year-old victim told officers that she had been unloading groceries out of her vehicle when a man came inside the garage and choked her from behind. The male suspect started to pull the victim out of the garage and eventually tripped and fell down.

The male suspect got up and then left with the victim’s purse in a white car, possibly a Honda Civic.

The victim was taken to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Surveillance footage was found of the suspect.

If you have any information on this crime or know who this suspect is, call Amarillo Crime Stoppers at 806-374-4400.

You can also submit an anonymous tip online at amapolice.org or by using the P3 Tips App. If your tip leads to an arrest you could earn a reward of up to $1,000.