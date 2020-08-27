Amarillo Crime Stoppers looking for Kyle Willis Bannister; person of interest in homicide investigation

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Amarillo Crime Stoppers is looking for 32-year-old Kyle Willis Bannister.

Bannister is wanted by the Randall County Sheriffs Office for Probation Violation – Possession of a Controlled Substance PG1 over or equal to 1 gram under 4 grams. Kyle has also been identified as a person of interest in the ongoing Homicide investigation from the incident on the 5000 block of SW 57th Ave.

Bannister is 6’02” tall, 235lbs, blue eyes and brown hair.

If you know Kyle Bannister’s location, call Amarillo Crime Stoppers at 806-374-4400. You can also submit a tip online at amapolice.org or by using the P3 tips app.

If your anonymous tip leads to his arrest you could earn a reward of $300.

