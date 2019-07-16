Amarillo Crime Stoppers looking for credit card abuse suspect

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Amarillo Crime Stoppers is asking for your help in identifying a credit card abuse suspect.
According to crime stoppers, the suspect used a stolen credit card to make a purchase at a local store.
Police said the man left in a grey Range Rover.
If you have any information on this man, call Amarillo Crime Stoppers at 806-374-4400. You can also submit an anonymous tip online at amapolice.org or by using the P3 Tips App.
If your tip leads to an arrest you could earn a reward of up to $1,000.