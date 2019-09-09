Amarillo Crime Stoppers looking for 2015 white Chevrolet Silverado

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – Amarillo Crime Stoppers needs your help locating a 2015 white Chevrolet Silverado.

Officials say the vehicle was stolen from the 3600 block of Pine on September 2nd with the keys being left in the vehicle.

The vehicle should display Texas license GGW-5927 and the last six of the VIN are 215431.

The truck had a silver diamond plated tool box and a sticker with a 1-800 number on the back.

If you know the location of this vehicle call Amarillo Crime Stoppers at 806-374-4400. You can also submit a tip online at amapolice.org or by using the P3 tips app.

If your anonymous tip leads to the recovery and/or the arrest of the suspects you could earn a reward of up to $1,000.

