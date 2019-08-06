Amarillo Crime Stoppers come by to talk about their upcoming car show

The 11th Annual Crime Stoppers Car Show held Saturday, August 31st from 10 am thru 4 pm inside Amarillo Civic Center.

The show benefits Amarillo Crime Stoppers and Student Crime Stoppers of Amarillo. Admission for the show is only $5 and children 10 and under are free. This is a family-friendly event with vendors, food and more.

Vehicle registration is open now and you can register online at amapolice.org. Early vehicle registration ends Aug. 26th. If you have any questions about the show call 378-6100 or visit amapolice.org.