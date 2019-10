CANYON, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Amarillo Crime Stoppers and Canyon Police are asking for information on a burglary of a storage facility.

It happened on or before September 27.

Officials said several units were broken into.

If you have any information, you are asked to call Amarillo Crime Stoppers at 806-374-4400.

If your tip leads to an arrest or to the recovery of stolen property, you could earn a reward of up to $1,000.