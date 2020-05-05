Amarillo COVID-19 cases reach 1,217 as of May 5

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Amarillo Public Health Department COVID-19 report card for Tuesday, May 5, showed 45 new cases in the Amarillo counties, as well as three deaths.

Today’s report card shows 1,217 cases in Amarillo, Potter County has 907 cases, and Randall County has 310 cases.

According to the Amarillo PHD report card, there have been a total of 149 recoveries for the two counties, 80 in Potter and 69 in Randall.

There has also been a total of 15 deaths between the two counties, 12 in Potter, and three in Randall.

(This table reflects the cases on the High Plains as of 3:55 p.m. on May 5, 2020.) County Confirmed Cases Reported Deaths Recovery Armstrong 2 – – Beaver 15 – 3 Briscoe 1 – – Carson 3 – – Castro 18 1 10 Childress 1 – – Cimarron 1 – 1 Collingsworth 1 – – Cottle 3 Curry 19 – – Dallam 10 1 3 Deaf Smith 38 – 11 Donley 25 – 8 Gray 68 – 24 Hansford 11 2 1 Hartley 7 2 – Hemphill 1 – – Hutchinson 19 – 2 Lipscomb 2 – – Moore 434 6 138 Ochiltree 25 1 – Oldham 3 1 – Parmer 13 Potter 907 12 80 Quay 4 1 – Randall 310 3 69 Roberts 2 – – Roosevelt 10 – – Sherman 19 – 6 Swisher 10 – 4 Texas 252 3 96 Union 3 – – Wheeler 11 – 1 TOTAL 2,248 32 457

