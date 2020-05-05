Breaking News
Hair salons, barbershops may re-open May 8; Gyms can May 18

Amarillo COVID-19 cases reach 1,217 as of May 5

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Amarillo Public Health Department COVID-19 report card for Tuesday, May 5, showed 45 new cases in the Amarillo counties, as well as three deaths.

Today’s report card shows 1,217 cases in Amarillo, Potter County has 907 cases, and Randall County has 310 cases.

According to the Amarillo PHD report card, there have been a total of 149 recoveries for the two counties, 80 in Potter and 69 in Randall.

There has also been a total of 15 deaths between the two counties, 12 in Potter, and three in Randall.

You can check out more on what the Amarillo’s plans are regarding its COVID-19 hotspots by clicking here.

(This table reflects the cases on the High Plains as of 3:55 p.m. on May 5, 2020.)

CountyConfirmed Cases ReportedDeathsRecovery
Armstrong2
Beaver153
Briscoe1
Carson3
Castro18110
Childress1
Cimarron11
Collingsworth1
Cottle3
Curry19
Dallam1013
Deaf Smith3811
Donley258
Gray6824
Hansford1121
Hartley72
Hemphill1
Hutchinson192
Lipscomb2
Moore4346138
Ochiltree251
Oldham31
Parmer13
Potter9071280
Quay41
Randall310369
Roberts2
Roosevelt10
Sherman196
Swisher104
Texas252396
Union3
Wheeler111
TOTAL2,24832457
