Amarillo COVID-19 cases reach 1,217 as of May 5

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Amarillo Public Health Department COVID-19 report card for Tuesday, May 5, showed 45 new cases in the Amarillo counties, as well as three deaths.
Today’s report card shows 1,217 cases in Amarillo, Potter County has 907 cases, and Randall County has 310 cases.
According to the Amarillo PHD report card, there have been a total of 149 recoveries for the two counties, 80 in Potter and 69 in Randall.
There has also been a total of 15 deaths between the two counties, 12 in Potter, and three in Randall.
You can check out more on what the Amarillo’s plans are regarding its COVID-19 hotspots by clicking here.
(This table reflects the cases on the High Plains as of 3:55 p.m. on May 5, 2020.)
|County
|Confirmed Cases Reported
|Deaths
|Recovery
|Armstrong
|2
|–
|–
|Beaver
|15
|–
|3
|Briscoe
|1
|–
|–
|Carson
|3
|–
|–
|Castro
|18
|1
|10
|Childress
|1
|–
|–
|Cimarron
|1
|–
|1
|Collingsworth
|1
|–
|–
|Cottle
|3
|Curry
|19
|–
|–
|Dallam
|10
|1
|3
|Deaf Smith
|38
|–
|11
|Donley
|25
|–
|8
|Gray
|68
|–
|24
|Hansford
|11
|2
|1
|Hartley
|7
|2
|–
|Hemphill
|1
|–
|–
|Hutchinson
|19
|–
|2
|Lipscomb
|2
|–
|–
|Moore
|434
|6
|138
|Ochiltree
|25
|1
|–
|Oldham
|3
|1
|–
|Parmer
|13
|Potter
|907
|12
|80
|Quay
|4
|1
|–
|Randall
|310
|3
|69
|Roberts
|2
|–
|–
|Roosevelt
|10
|–
|–
|Sherman
|19
|–
|6
|Swisher
|10
|–
|4
|Texas
|252
|3
|96
|Union
|3
|–
|–
|Wheeler
|11
|–
|1
|TOTAL
|2,248
|32
|457
More from MyHighPlains.com:
- Trump admin says help on the way for nursing homes
- APH reports 45 new COVID-19 cases, 3 new deaths in the Amarillo area
- Hair salons, barbershops may re-open May 8; Gyms can May 18
- Local non-profit organization Third Strand is continuing their mission during COVID-19
- Senator proposes expansion of SNAP benefits during pandemic