Amarillo Convention and Visitors’ Bureau releases information on mobile app

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with the Amarillo Convention and Visitors’ Bureau released information about its Panhandle Pass, a mobile application which visitors, and Amarillo residents, can use to save money while in Amarillo.

According to the Visit Amarillo website, the Amarillo Panhandle Pass serves as a digital coupon book, giving individuals discounts on numerous attractions, as well as bars and restaurants throughout the community.

“The pass will guide you through the Panhandle based on your location, so you never have to worry about your next stop or wasting time,” the website states.

Various hotel entities, including Embassy Suites and Best Western, have hotel offers through the mobile application. Other entities including Chamber Music Amarillo, Creek House Honey Farm, the Panhandle Plains Historical Museum and Six Car Pub & Brewery, also have offers through the mobile application.

For more information about the mobile application, visit the Visit Amarillo website.