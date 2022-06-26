AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Sunday, Amarillo Community Partners will host the Panhandle Refugee Celebration in honor of World Refugee Day. The event will be from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Sunday at Trinity Fellowship, located at 1706 Evergreen St, Amarillo, TX 79107.

According to an ACP press release, local Amarillo churches, businesses, civic organizations, and non-profits will partner to host a special Panhandle Refugee Celebration in honor of World Refugee Day. The event will celebrate the contributions refugees have made to the area, with cultural presentations showcasing diversity in the community and activities for all ages.

ACP officials state that World Refugee Day is an annual event that honors those who have fled their country due to persecution, war, and conflict by celebrating the beauty of the cultural traditions they bring with them. Amarillo citizens, organizations, churches, and businesses have long demonstrated that they are committed to welcoming refugees and asylum seekers to the US and reuniting refugees with family members already living here.

The presenting community partners include:

Amarillo Police & Fire

Amarillo Symphony

Bethesda Outreach Center

(outreach arm of Trinity Fellowship)

Bimbo Bakeries

Catholic Charities

City of Amarillo

First Baptist Church

First United Bank

Hillside Christian Church

Paramount Baptist Church

Refugee Language Project

Refugee Services of Texas

Trinity Fellowship Church

Tyson Foods

The event will celebrate Amarillo`s welcoming community that refugees have relied on for years as they resettle in a country so different from their own. The public is invited to learn more at the community booths, participate in presentations on refugee cultures, and enjoy activities for kids. First United Bank will be grilling hamburgers with buns provided by Bimbo Bakeries.

World Refugee Day (June 20) is an internationally recognized date for honoring the lives, experiences, and cultures of refugees displaced from their homes around the world. Amarillo, TX is home to many refugee communities who fled disaster, turmoil, and war in their home countries including Burma, Congo, Somalia, Afghanistan, Iran, and more. Every individual refugee carries a unique story of courage and resilience.

The Panhandle Refugee Celebration is an annual event held on or near World Refugee Day (June 26 in 2022) to honor, celebrate, and learn from the Amarillos refugee community. Its meant to be a showcase of our refugee`s diverse cultures and to provide an opportunity for families to meet and learn from the refugee community right here in the Texas Panhandle.

