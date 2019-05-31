Amarillo Community Market starts June 1 in downtown

Amarillo Community Market will be open from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. every Saturday from June 1 to Sept. 28 at 1000 S. Polk St. on the grounds of the historic Bivins Building.

Admission and parking are free.

The market began with 35 vendors in 2016 as a project of Center City in partnership with the city of Amarillo.

Amarillo Community Market offers a variety of fresh produce, baked goods, fresh eggs, honey, spices, art and crafts.

“What sets our market apart is that everything must be baked, grown, produced or created within a 150-mile radius of Amarillo. We had 160 vendors apply for our market this year. From those, our leadership team selected the best of the best,” said Beth Duke, executive director of Center City of Amarillo.

Amarillo Community Market has activities such as yoga and Zumba. Local musicians perform during market hours.

Since it began in 2016, the market has helped several entrepreneurs expand their home-based businesses.

“We have several examples of people who started selling their merchandise at the market and now sell to local restaurants and stores,” Duke said.

For information, contact amarillocommunitymarket@gmail.com

Connect with Amarillo Community Market on Facebook at Amarillo Community Market, or call 806-335-6360