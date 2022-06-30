AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with the Amarillo Community Market announced that its upcoming market will incorporate a special patriotic event to commemorate the Fourth of July holiday.

The Amarillo Community Market, which is a project under Center City of Amarillo, will host a Patriotic Pet Parade during Saturday’s market, scheduled for 8:30 a.m. at 1000 S. Polk St. According to a news release, the registration for the parade will be at 9 a.m., the parade will be at 9:30 a.m. and prizes will be announced at 10 a.m.

A panel of judges, including Potter County Judge Nancy Tanner and local photographer Ralph Duke, will give out prizes for pets participating in the parade including “Most Patriotic,” “Most Talented,” “Waggiest Tail,” “Best Smile,” “Owner/Pet Look-A-Like” and “Best In Show.”

“Amarillo Community Market is in its seventh season. We are so happy to be back in our original location at 1000 S. Polk St. For this holiday weekend, we wanted to have something special because so many people bring their pets to Market,” Beth Duke, executive director of Center City, said in the release. “Our market is averaging 60 vendors each week. Vendors sell everything from jewelry to baked goods and from produce to eggs and honey. Everything comes from a 150-mile radius. We have several vendors who have turned their hobbies into businesses.”

After the parade, Colton Wilcher will perform as the market’s musical entertainment. For more information about the market, visit its website.