Amarillo College student organization plans observance of Veterans Day

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Veterans of Amarillo College Together, a student organization at AC, will lead a Veterans Day observance at 11:45 a.m. Monday, Nov. 11 at the Clock Tower on the Washington Street Campus.

The event will feature a narrated flag-folding ceremony, a veteran’s testimony of service, a rendition of “Amazing Grace” on bag pipes by Jennifer Matteson, and more.

The Tascosa High School ROTC Color Guard will present the colors, and AC’s Vocal Jazz will perform the Star-Spangled Banner as arranged by Dr. Nathaniel Fryml, AC’s director of choral activities.

Austin Post, a CIS major and Army reservist, will narrate the flag-folding ceremony; and Army veteran Morgan Canales, a psychology major, will present “What Serving Meant to Me.”

The public is invited to join the College in honoring all veterans at this special event.