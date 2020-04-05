Amarillo College receives $250,000 grant to help struggling students

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) —Amarillo College has received a $250,000 grant that will help students whose achievements or goals have been put in jeopardy due to life barriers.

Amarillo College announced April 2, they had received a $250,000 grant from the Prentice Farrar & Alline Ford Brown Foundation.

The grant is being added to the College’s ‘No Excuses Fund,’ which gives out emergency help to students in serious need.

Under terms of the grant provided, Amarillo College will receive $125,000 this year and again next year.

The College said the grant will be distributed through AC’s Advocacy and Resource Center to students hard-pressed to meet financial obligations specifically related to housing, childcare or utilities.

AC President Russell Lowery-Hart said, “The level of charity demonstrated by these amazing benefactors, especially at a time of dire need and uncertainty nationwide, is far beyond gratifying. They undoubtedly recognize, as we do, that educational achievement is more often hindered by economic hardship – by life barriers – than by academic issues.”

Lowery-Hart also said the donation will have ripple effects throughout the community, “This gift will prove impactful not only for a great many of our students but it will have a similarly positive ripple effect as our entire community continues to reap the benefits of a thriving educated workforce.”

Students looking for help offered through the Advocacy and Resource Center can do so by calling (806) 371-5000 and asking to be connected with the ARC.

