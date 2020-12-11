Amarillo College instructor dies after fighting health concerns complicated by COVID-19

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Theresa DeCosta has died today after fighting health concerns complicated by COVID-19, according to AC President Dr. Russell Lowery-Hart
Dr. Lowery-Hart describes DeCosta as having a sharp wit, a keen insight, a powerful personal story, and a deep love for students.
“She held me and us to the highest standard, yet, she always held herself to an even higher standard as a colleague, educator, and person, her life is an example of what it meant to be an exemplary employee and person,” said Lowery-Hart.