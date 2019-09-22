Amarillo College competitive gymnastics program held its 9th District Qualifier

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – Amarillo College’s competitive gymnastics program held its 9th District Qualifier with young gymnasts from all over Texas.

More than 100 young athletes filled the west campus of Amarillo College for a chance to show off their skills while competing for a spot in the north state competition.

“We have our own girls competing and then we have people from Lubbock, Odessa, just anywhere,” Jessie Gallier, a gymnast at AC Gymnastics.

This competition, in particular, is for levels 1 through 5.

“Some of these girls are babies like seven, eight, so it really just depends,” Gallier stated.

Some girls train anywhere from five to 15 hours a week. All for the chance at winning a prize.

The gymnast’s though young, work hard to learn multiple routines.

“I do round off back handsprings, or round offs, cartwheels, handstands,” Haylie Spier, a gymnast, said.

One competitor said she’s wearing her medals proudly especially since she did not know if she would walk away with any.

“I was surprised,” Zoie Carricales, a gymnast at AC, said.

The event is not just a competition but also a chance to help keep the gym at AC going strong for current and future gymnasts.

“New mats, new equipment, all of that kind of stuff so that’s what this money goes to,” Gallier said.

AC’s gymnastics program is not just for young girls.

They also have mommy and me classes, co-ed recreational classes, boys-only classes and more.