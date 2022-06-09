AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials from Amarillo College announced Thursday that registration is now open for Chalk It Up, AC’s annual sidewalk art contest. The event is scheduled to start from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday, July 30 at The Oeschger Family Mall.

According to AC, it is free to enter, and artists will have from 8 a.m. to noon to complete their creations. The artists can register as individuals or teams of up to four and will create their works on 8-foot squares at the Oeschger Family Mall on AC’s Washington Street Campus.

A panel of judges representing the local arts community will assess the handiworks at noon and announce the winners shortly thereafter.

Prizes will be awarded for first, second, and third places, and to the fan-favorite. Each of the awardees will receive a share of the $900 prize pool.

In addition, officials said to vote for their favorite works of art, guests at Chalk It Up are invited to create drawings with their kids in the ‘amateur’s area’ chalk will be made available. Guests also can contribute to a color-by-number group art piece and local food trucks will also be there serving food.

To register for Chalk It Up, AC’s annual sidewalk art contest, visit here.