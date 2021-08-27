Amarillo College announces revitalization of Conservatory Theatre program

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with Amarillo College recently announced the revitalization of its Conservatory Theatre (ACCT), giving individuals of all ages the chance to learn about all aspects of theatrical productions.

According to a news release, classes for individuals between the ages of 7 and 18 start Sept. 13. These classes will be taught by Linda Hughes, the original founder of the program. Adults ages 19 to 80 will have the chance to also participate in an acting class through the program.

“We’re introducing a revitalized ACCT curriculum that features ‘theatre steps: the conservatory way,’” Hughes said in the release. “We set goals and we reach them by preparing students in subject-specific classes. A theatre conservatory is a program that trains actors, singers and dancers in all aspects of theatre needed for the student’s success in the field,” she said. “Strict attention is paid to small class sizes for individualized attention.”

The classes for the younger individuals will range from beginner status to advanced courses for students preparing for careers in theatre performance. The program will also include a Sing Intensive seminar for teens, taught by guest instructors over the course of eight weeks.

For more information about the college’s Conservatory Theatre program, please call (806) 371-2920 or visit www.actx.edu/acct.